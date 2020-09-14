160553
Wildfire smoke drifting up from U.S. expected to continue through Thursday

Smoke advisory extended

A smoky skies bulletin affecting southern British Columbia has been continued.

As choking smoke from massive wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington continues to drift into B.C., the Ministry of Environment says regions from the Kootenays to Vancouver Island, and Prince George to Haida Gwaii are all likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-72 hours.

"Very heavy smoke from the United States is continuing to have extensive impacts across the southern third of the province, with lesser impacts extending into the mid-regions of the province. Smoky conditions are expected to be variable but persist in areas currently being impacted until Thursday," air quality meteorologist Gail Roth says in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women, infants and children may all be more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

During smoky conditions, reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids. If you have asthma or other chronic illness, carry a fast-acting rescue inhaler.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

Respiratory symptoms include: dry cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. 

 

