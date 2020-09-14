BC announces 317 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths since Friday

The provincial government has announced 317 new coronavirus cases since Friday, including eight in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 137 of those cases were confirmed Friday/Saturday, 119 came Saturday/Sunday and 61 between Sunday/Monday.

A total of 17,125 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the weekend.

Across B.C. 58 people are in hospital with the virus, 16 of which are in ICU, figures that have been slowly climbing in recent weeks.

Six new deaths were announced Monday, five of which were seniors in long-term care. Four came in the Fraser Health region, one in Vancouver Coastal and one in Northern Heath. A total of 219 people have now been killed by the virus in B.C.

The eight new cases in the IH region bring the B.C. Interior’s total case count to 473. Seventeen of those cases remain active.

Across the province, 7,279 people have now tested positive, with 1,594 cases still active. 3,047 people are currently self-isolating after exposure to the virus.

“The number of new cases is, as you can imagine, placing a heavy strain on our public health teams and is a concern for me and, I know, many of us,” Dr. Henry said.

“We must now all hold steady and get ready for what we know lies ahead. We have to do our part and be ready for unexpected challenges,” she said, referring to the wildfire smoke that is blanketing the province.

Dr. Henry said many of the same people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 are also the most at-risk of wildfire smoke. Masks are now pulling double duty, she said, as they have the ability to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and filter smoke particulate from the air.

While some of the symptoms caused by wildfire smoke and COVID-19 are similar, Dr. Henry said smoke is not new for many in B.C., so people think back to how their body reacted in the past to poor air quality.