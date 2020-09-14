RCMP find rightful owner of 'big wad of cash' after sifting through fraudsters

Photo: RCMP

The rightful owner of a "big wad of cash" has been found, but not before more than 50 fraudsters tried to get their hands on the money.

North Vancouver RCMP began searching for the rightful owner of a large sum of cash which was turned in to the Detachment by a good Samaritan last Wednesday.

Over the weekend, officers were able to identify the rightful owner of the $2,600, but it took some doing. Call centre operators had to wade through more than 50 cash-hungry swindlers who tried their luck at getting the money. "We were really happy to hand the money back," said Sgt. DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. "Unfortunately for our call takers, this weekend was like a marathon episode of 'The Price Is Right'."

"Did 50 people lose large sums of cash in North Vancouver recently? I don't think so," added DeVries. "I thought we had made it clear we didn't want people to play the guessing game. Maybe they didn't read to the end of the press release."

DeVries says the rightful owner was the only one able to describe the exact amount and the denominations of the bills that were turned in. They were also able to describe the location where they thought they had lost it, which was consistent with where the money was found.

"While it's disappointing to think there are people out there who might not have turned the money in, it is plain despicable to see people trying to falsely claim ownership." The person who did the right thing by turning the money in is to be commended, said DeVries. "The focus of this story should be on their good and right actions."

Officers don't always find the rightful owners of property that is turned in to police. They hold the money for three months if it is valued under $5,000 and nine months if it is over $5,000.