The main cable on Sea to Sky Gondola has been cut for second time

Photo: CTV News A Sea to Sky gondola lies on its side in the forest after its cables were cut for the first time in August, 2019. (File photo)

The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish B.C. has had its cables cut for the second time.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that the cables were deliberately cut just over a year ago, now the cables have been cut again, causing the cable cars to crash to the ground.

The web site for the attraction calls this a "second act of vandalism" which occurred at about 4 a.m., with the main cable being cut.

"No staff or guests were on the line. We are working with the RCMP and our efforts are focused on the well-being of our staff at this time," the notice says. "The gondola will be closed until further notice."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver