162114
BC  

The main cable on Sea to Sky Gondola has been cut for second time

Cable cars crash to ground

- | Story: 310497

The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish B.C. has had its cables cut for the second time.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that the cables were deliberately cut just over a year ago, now the cables have been cut again, causing the cable cars to crash to the ground.

The web site for the attraction calls this a "second act of vandalism" which occurred at about 4 a.m., with the main cable being cut.

"No staff or guests were on the line. We are working with the RCMP and our efforts are focused on the well-being of our staff at this time," the notice says. "The gondola will be closed until further notice."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160367
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162241
161496
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160972


Demi Lovato: ‘Lockdown can make or break a relationship’

Showbiz
Demi Lovato is confident her relationship with fiance Max Ehrich is solid as the pair survived lockdown together after just one...
Don’t go daddy!
Must Watch
Monday morning feels.
Monkey helps with makeover
Must Watch
Baby CJ likes to assist with doing hair and brows.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your day by wasting some time.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



158897
161944