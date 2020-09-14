A CN Rail train has derailed near Hope B.C. Monday

Photo: CTV News

UPDATE: 9:38 a.m.

CN Rail says at least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed today near Hope, B.C.

The company says no injuries, fires or dangerous goods are involved.

The railway says preliminary information indicates the cars derailed off of a rail bridge.

The company has sent a team of environmental experts and an outside contractor to the site of the derailment because it says several of the cars derailed into a body of water.

It says the cause of the incident is under investigation.

– The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

CN Rail has confirmed one of their trains has derailed near Hope B.C. Monday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene. As many as 20 rail cars are believed to be off the tracks.

CN Rail says they are no injuries related to this incident and there have been no fires or dangerous goods reported to be involved.



"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thanks the first responders present at the scene," CN Rail said in an emailed statement.

"The cause of the incident is under investigation."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver