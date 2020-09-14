Sonia Furstenau elected B.C. Green leader

Photo: Sonia Furstenau

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Sonia Furstenau is the new leader of British Columbia's Green party.

The legislature member from Vancouver Island defeated candidates Cam Brewer and Kim Darwin after two ballots.

Furstenau succeeds former Green leader Andrew Weaver, who stepped down last January to sit as an Independent in the B.C. legislature.

“I am so excited to lead the next generation of the B.C. Greens,” Furstenau said. “Our caucus has shown that by following evidence and working collaboratively we can achieve tangible outcomes for B.C. communities, and we’re just getting started. I look forward to working with both our new and long-standing supporters to continue to grow our party.”

Furstenau won with 2,428 votes, while Brewer placed second after receiving 2,127 votes.

Darwin placed third with 521 votes.

ORIGINAL 6:25 a.m.

The Green party won three seats in the 2017 election and signed a power-sharing agreement giving the NDP a chance to form a minority government.

That deal meant the Greens have been a factor in legislation and policy to ban large political donations while having a say on environmental and economic initiatives.