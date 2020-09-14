BC Hydro report reveals drop in electricity demand due to COVID-19, now back on upward trend

Photo: Contributed

A new BC Hydro report reveals electricity demand is back on the upwards trend, after a significant and unexpected drop due to COVID-19.

Overall electricity use dropped by nearly 10 per cent towards the end of March, as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, homes and communities.

Now, with more B.C. residents eating out and working from offices again, rates have steadily increased back to near-normal levels.

The study shows more than 20 per cent of people are now working from home less, leading to 10 per cent more people showering, 25 per cent waking up earlier and about 10 per cent going to sleep earlier.

But the greatest shift came from people choosing to dine out, with more restaurants and dining establishments now open for service with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

About 70 per cent of study respondents indicated they are now eating out on occasion. In fact, 40 per cent said they are doing so at least once a week.

Demand for electricity won't bounce back to normal straight away, the report establishes, but will eventually come right.

"While overall electricity load is expected to remain lower than previously forecast over the next one to two years, it is expected to rebound in the long term because of population growth, fuel switching and the electrification of transportation, home heating, and industries that are dependent on fossil fuels," it reads.

