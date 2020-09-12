Saanich Police need assistance to locate a family believed to be travelling in BC and/or Alberta

Photo: Saanich Police

The Saanich Police Department issued an alert on Saturday, asking for the public’s assistance in locating a family that's been missing since Sept. 4. They were expected to be back in Victoria.

Bradley Michael Cook, 42, and Melissa Renee Trost, 40, are travelling with their two young children, ages 4 and 2. They are likely to be traveling in a truck and trailer.

Their 2018 Dodge Ram would carry an Alberta license, CCX1573. The couple also owns a 2017 Nissan Murano with the Alberta license BZP9388.

Police state the family could be in eastern BC or Alberta, currently camping with their trailer, but are looking for this family to ensure their safety.

The Saanich Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact police immediately.