162114
BC  

Saanich Police need assistance to locate a family believed to be travelling in BC and/or Alberta

Police seek missing family

- | Story: 310433

The Saanich Police Department issued an alert on Saturday, asking for the public’s assistance in locating a family that's been missing since Sept. 4. They were expected to be back in Victoria. 

Bradley Michael Cook, 42, and Melissa Renee Trost, 40, are travelling with their two young children, ages 4 and 2. They are likely to be traveling in a truck and trailer.

Their 2018 Dodge Ram would carry an Alberta license, CCX1573. The couple also owns a 2017 Nissan Murano with the Alberta license BZP9388.

Police state the family could be in eastern BC or Alberta, currently camping with their trailer, but are looking for this family to ensure their safety.

The Saanich Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact police immediately.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162439
162547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Dad builds ramp for injured doggy

Must Watch
Dad: There will be absolutely NO dogs in this house. Also Dad:  
Original names of TV shows
Galleries
Could you imagine these shows under their original names?
Original names of TV shows (2)
Galleries
Gabrielle Union promises Bring It On sequel is ‘absolutely going to happen’
Showbiz
Gabrielle Union has delighted Bring It On fans by promising that...
Baby drinking water for the first time
Must Watch
Baby tries water for the first time and doesn’t love...



156304
161944