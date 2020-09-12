Possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey high school Tuesday

Photo: Wikipedia Panorama Ridge Secondary school

Fraser Health has issued an "early possible COVID-19 exposure" warning concerning Surrey's Panorama Ridge Secondary school.

The notice involves a person with a "confirmed case" of COVID-19 who was on the school campus on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the first day of the new school year.

Only teachers and staff, however, were present on the campus on the day of the possible exposure, as students did not attend classes until Sept. 10, two days later.

Fraser Health said that for "privacy reasons" they will not provide any further specifics about the COVID-19 case beyond what they are telling potential contacts of that individual.

According to a letter sent by Fraser Health, public health staff have initiated contact tracing and are reaching out to anyone who may be at risk. Only those receiving the letter are considered at any risk. Those individuals are being asked to isolate for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.

As of Friday, 3,198 people in B.C. were under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. The province reported an additional 132 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing B.C.'s total to date to 6,962. No new deaths were reported, which leaves the province's total lives lost to COVID-19 at 213.

While parents, teachers, school staff, and students across the province have expressed concerns about returning to in-class instruction this fall, B.C.’s medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has stressed that the back to school plan is focused on safety.

However, Henry said cases in the school setting are "likely."

“Local health officers will be working with every school, so that every school community is aware that there may be a case in their school,” Dr. Henry said. “It may not require anybody else to stay home. If there is a possible exposure, it may be that some of the learning group may have to be quarantined for a period of time, depending on what type of exposure happened, how many people had close contact.”

Henry also said the public will be informed if there are any COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.