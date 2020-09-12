162114
BC  

Grizzly bear attacked a man north of Pemberton Friday

Man attacked by grizzly

Alyssa Noel / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 310412

A 36-year-old man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by a grizzly bear north of Pemberton on Friday, Sept. 11.

The man was in a group of three near the North Creek Cabin along the North Creek Trail when the attack happened, according to the Conservation Officer Service. No one else was injured.

The group activated their InReach device around 6 p.m. Pemberton Search and Rescue airlifted them out and the injured man was transported to hospital.

The Conservation Officer Service is asking everyone to stay away from that area as they continue their investigation.

"When in bear country, remember to make noise, be vigilant, travel in groups and carry bear spray," the Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post.

The incident comes just one day after a grizzly bear was spotted near the Shady Tree Pub in Squamish. That bear has since been captured and is set to be released in a new location determined by senior wildlife biologists.

