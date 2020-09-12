162114
Most of B.C. warned of smoky skies from U.S. wildfires

Smoky skies across B.C.

Environment Canada has expanded air quality statements to almost all of British Columbia because of wildfire smoke wafting up from the United States.

The smoky skies bulletin says all but the most northerly regions of the province are likely to be affected by wildfire smoke for up to three days.

Saturday morning, much of the coast, including Vancouver and Victoria, is socked in with heavy smoke. Meanwhile, much of the Okanagan, including Kelowna, is relatively clear for now, with more significant haze in the southern regions. 

Some regions like southern Vancouver Island have been dealing with smoke for days but the bulletin says the smoke is likely to move east and north as the weekend progresses with the most widespread impacts tomorrow.

It says areas further north like Prince George may get smoke passing through the region, but at higher altitudes.

B.C.'s air quality index shows high health risks on southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland with the risk decreasing to low moving north and east.

Crews are fighting dozens of wildfires in the northwestern United States and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling them "climate fires."

