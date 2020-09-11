162623
BC  

Silo collapses in North Vancouver; no injuries reported

The Canadian Press

Firefighters say no one was injured after a silo collapsed in North Vancouver Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief of operations for the District of North Vancouver's Fire Rescue Services, says three units responded to the industrial accident.

He says on-site safety staff quickly accounted for all personnel.

The company that owns the silo, Fibreco, says on its website that it provides bulk handling services for wood pellet producers and is expanding to service agricultural producers.

No one at Fibreco was available for comment and Duncan could not say what caused the collapse.

Shannon Miller, spokeswoman for B.C. Emergency Health Services, says paramedics were on-site to support first responders, but there were no injuries.

 

