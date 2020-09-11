Wildfire burning on the north side of Burnaby Mountain

Photo: Contributed

A helicopter has been called in to help local fire crews battling a wildfire on the north side of Burnaby Mountain.

The Burnaby Fire Department got a call at 12:20 p.m. Friday for a bush and grass fire below the site of the old Shell gas station, north of University Drive, according to assistant fire Chief Dave Younger.

Younger said the wildfire, burning in the brush at the base of trees, was about 500 to 600 feet across and growing as of about 3 p.m.

“It’s taken us almost an hour to figure out where it was burning. We’ve sent crews in from below and above,” Younger said.

Crews have told him the fire appears to have started below a tree fort.

“They don’t know if it’s a camp for someone who’s homeless or if it’s a kids’ tree fort,” Younger said.

He said a helicopter with a wildfire crew had been dispatched out of Chilliwack.

“They’ll probably fly over the fire and assess, then they’ll land up here next to us and they’ll rappel down from above,” Younger said.

Meanwhile, Burnaby firefighters have been rappelling down to the fire from above and hiking up from below to battle the blaze, he said.

“With these hot weather conditions, you have to be extremely careful,” Younger said.