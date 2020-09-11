162114
160859
BC  

Wildfire burning on the north side of Burnaby Mountain

Wildfire burning near SFU

Cornelia Naylor / Burnaby Now - | Story: 310384

A helicopter has been called in to help local fire crews battling a wildfire on the north side of Burnaby Mountain.

The Burnaby Fire Department got a call at 12:20 p.m. Friday for a bush and grass fire below the site of the old Shell gas station, north of University Drive, according to assistant fire Chief Dave Younger.

Younger said the wildfire, burning in the brush at the base of trees, was about 500 to 600 feet across and growing as of about 3 p.m.

“It’s taken us almost an hour to figure out where it was burning. We’ve sent crews in from below and above,” Younger said.

Crews have told him the fire appears to have started below a tree fort.

“They don’t know if it’s a camp for someone who’s homeless or if it’s a kids’ tree fort,” Younger said.

He said a helicopter with a wildfire crew had been dispatched out of Chilliwack.

 “They’ll probably fly over the fire and assess, then they’ll land up here next to us and they’ll rappel down from above,” Younger said.

Meanwhile, Burnaby firefighters have been rappelling down to the fire from above and hiking up from below to battle the blaze, he said.

“With these hot weather conditions, you have to be extremely careful,” Younger said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161359
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162352
160939
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162546


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...



162609
161910