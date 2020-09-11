FortisBC has received BCUC approval to raise natural gas rates

Photo: pixabay

If you receive natural gas from FortisBC, it's going to cost you more beginning Oct. 1

Fortis announced Friday it has received approval from the BC Utilities Commission to increase some rates across the province.

“The price of natural gas is driven by the larger market where prices have been increasing,” said Diane Roy, vice-president of regulatory affairs with FortisBC.

“Our customers pay what we pay for natural gas, and we take all steps within our control to manage gas costs on behalf of our customers.”

In a news release, FortisBC says natural gas and propane costs are reviewed with the BCUC every three months to ensure "rates passed on to customers are fair."

Changes announced Friday will result in monthly increases of approximately $5 for customers on the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, north and south interior, and approximately $7 a month for those in Fort Nelson.

Estimates are based on an average monthly household consumption of eight to 10 gigajoules of natural gas respectively.

Prices for residential propane customers in Revelstoke will remain the same.