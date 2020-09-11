B.C. had 132 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

After a record-breaking 139 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia were announced Thursday, another 132 were announced Friday, three of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 6,962, with 1,461 active cases. This is 49 more active cases than Thursday, and once again, the highest number of active cases the province has seen to date. The current active cases are now more than double the peak of active cases from the spring.

There are 15 active cases in the Interior Health region.

Hospitalizations rose by seven since yesterday, to 49, but those being treated in ICU dropped by four, to 10.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced on Friday, and the total deaths remain at 213.

In addition to the active cases, 3,198 people are in isolation under active public health monitoring, after being exposed to known cases.

A new healthcare outbreak has been identified at Surrey's Evergreen Hamlets long-term seniors care home. There are active outbreaks at 14 long-term care homes and three acute care facilities.

A new exposure event was announced by Interior Health on Friday afternoon, at Kelowna's Hotel Zed over the Labour Day weekend.