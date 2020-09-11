162114
162219
BC  

B.C. had 132 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

132 new cases, no deaths

- | Story: 310374

After a record-breaking 139 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia were announced Thursday, another 132 were announced Friday, three of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 6,962, with 1,461 active cases. This is 49 more active cases than Thursday, and once again, the highest number of active cases the province has seen to date. The current active cases are now more than double the peak of active cases from the spring.

There are 15 active cases in the Interior Health region.

Hospitalizations rose by seven since yesterday, to 49, but those being treated in ICU dropped by four, to 10.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced on Friday, and the total deaths remain at 213.

In addition to the active cases, 3,198 people are in isolation under active public health monitoring, after being exposed to known cases.

A new healthcare outbreak has been identified at Surrey's Evergreen Hamlets long-term seniors care home. There are active outbreaks at 14 long-term care homes and three acute care facilities.

A new exposure event was announced by Interior Health on Friday afternoon, at Kelowna's Hotel Zed over the Labour Day weekend.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161359
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162508
162401
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161117


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...



162663
161910