162114
BC  

9 old-growth areas protected

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310364

The British Columbia government says it's taking a new and more all-encompassing approach to protecting the province's old-growth forests.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the government wants to break from the past — when forestry decisions led to confrontations — and fully involve environmental groups, Indigenous leaders, forest companies, labour organizations and communities while working together to protect forests and support jobs.

He says B.C. must do a better job of finding ways to protect forests while saving jobs.

Donaldson says the province will immediately defer timber harvesting in nine old-growth areas, totalling almost 3,530 square kilometres.

In July 2019, B.C. announced a panel to conduct an independent strategic review of old-growth forests, which resulted in a report containing 14 recommendations.

B.C.'s Wilderness Committee says in a statement the government's announcement represents a significant opportunity to protect the province's remaining old-growth forests.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160367
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160367
160086
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161951


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...



162346
161910