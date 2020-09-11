9 old-growth areas protected

Photo: Colin Dacre An old-growth cedar on Vancouver Island

The British Columbia government says it's taking a new and more all-encompassing approach to protecting the province's old-growth forests.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the government wants to break from the past — when forestry decisions led to confrontations — and fully involve environmental groups, Indigenous leaders, forest companies, labour organizations and communities while working together to protect forests and support jobs.

He says B.C. must do a better job of finding ways to protect forests while saving jobs.

Donaldson says the province will immediately defer timber harvesting in nine old-growth areas, totalling almost 3,530 square kilometres.

In July 2019, B.C. announced a panel to conduct an independent strategic review of old-growth forests, which resulted in a report containing 14 recommendations.

B.C.'s Wilderness Committee says in a statement the government's announcement represents a significant opportunity to protect the province's remaining old-growth forests.