RCMP warn that a cougar has been spotted near hiking trail

A cougar was spotted near a popular Metro Vancouver hiking trail Friday.
 
CTV News Vancouver is reporting that RCMP have issued an alert after the big cat was seen near the Coquitlam Crunch around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

CTV News indicates that multiple sighting have been reported with the cougar crossing the trail near Panorama Road and Eagle Mountain Drive.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is aware of the situation and City of Coquitlam bylaw officers have erected signs notifying people in the area to be on the lookout and to report any future sightings at 877-952-7277.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

