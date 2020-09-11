162623
BC  

Metro Vancouver deluged with swarms of western hemlock looper moths

BC's 'mothpocalypse'

Elana Shepert/Vancouver is Awesome

A 'mothpocalypse' has Vancouverites wondering what's going on with the winged bugs. 

Metro Vancouver residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the moths, noting that they have arrived in swarms.

While it isn't uncommon for locals to post about invasions of 'creepy crawlies' – flying ant day is an annual grievance – this particular type of infestation might not take place for another decade. That said, it may not end soon. 

According to the District of North Vancouver, there is currently an outbreak of western hemlock looper moths that started on the North Shore. Now, the pests are spread throughout the Lower Mainland.

The moths are common in British Columbia and are known to defoliate trees, especially hemlocks, Douglas firs, and red cedars.

Outbreaks occur every 11 to 15 years, when environmental factors cause their populations to spike. 

While there are no practical measures that might control the outbreak, it typically runs its course within three years. 

The current outbreak began two years ago. 

