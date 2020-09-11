162623
Nosy bear keeps coming back to Prince George woman's yard

The bear came back - again

Jess Fedigan / PG Matters - | Story: 310324

A Prince George resident says she's had a bear show up at her home four nights in a row, perhaps wanting to say 'hello.'

Lacey Bourgeois says her security cameras have caught the creature numerous times this week wandering around the neighbourhood.

"This bear has returned four nights in a row, this video being the third night," she said.

"Caught on my security and alerted, I watch from the window as the bear knocked over my garbage can that had been lodged between my fence and van to prevent him from getting it again.

"When I saw him come out of my carport, I was talking to him, telling him to leave my garbage alone."

Bourgeois says the bear looked at her over the tree, and then smacked its head trying to run up the tree. 

"He then sauntered off into the neighbour's yard, but made an appearance again last night," she said. 

Maybe he wanted to discuss their lord and saviour, Winnie the Pooh? 

