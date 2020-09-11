162623
Industrial site fire near Nanaimo airport contained, officials say

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310305

Fire crews say they have contained a fire burning at an industrial facility near the Nanaimo Airport on Vancouver Island.

More than 70 firefighters were called out Thursday to battle the blaze at a site owned by Schnitzer Steel Canada.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District, which is overseeing the fire response, says the fire has been fuelled by contaminated material, including a pile of tires that continued to burn.

It adds that the threat of the fire to adjacent properties is lessening as the wind dies down and 50 firefighters will continue their work to extinguish the flames.

The district says groundwater contamination as a result of the firefighting is now a concern.

It asks residents of North Oyster, Cedar and the town of Ladysmith to avoid using water as emergency crews continue to draw from the reservoir.

