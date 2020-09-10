162114
BC  

Six Calgary men charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon

6 charged with kidnapping

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310299

Police in Victoria say six men in their 20s from Calgary have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and assault with a weapon Monday night.

Officers say in a news release they were called to a loud domestic disturbance that night and discovered something else had happened.

They allege a man was assaulted with a weapon there, kidnapped from the suite and driven outside of Victoria.

They say the assault with weapons continued in the vehicle until it stopped and the man was able to escape, call police and get treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack and do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Miles Brown, William Miranda, Steven Pellerin, Anthony Tootoosis, Jeff McDonald and Jenner Boguen have each been charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162127
162401
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154284


Even better than expected

Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries
Toddler and triplets have a laugh at lunch
Must Watch
“The Garnet Family having hilarious and electric fun at...
Jane Fonda to embark on virtual book club tour
Showbiz
Jane Fonda is to promote her forthcoming tome What Can I Do? My...
Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
Must Watch
4-year-old Madison Presser and her family recreated scenes from...



162663
162219