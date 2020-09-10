162623
COVID-19 appears to have long-term impacts, even after 'recovery'

Long-lasting COVID effects

As active COVID-19 cases continue to climb across British Columbia, many of those who've “fully recovered” from the novel coronavirus in the BC CDC's eyes have been left with long-lasting impacts.

During Thursday's press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said several clinics in the Lower Mainland have been following up with those who've “recovered” from the virus.

“We've had an increase in younger people who are being infected with this, mostly who have mild illness, but we are learning about this virus that it can have effects that go on for some time,” Dr. Henry said.

“Particularly on the heart, on the blood vessels, inflammatory conditions that can cause symptoms – shortness of breath in particular, fatigue. Profound fatigue, not just 'I'm feeling tired today.'”

Through the summer, far more young people began contracting the virus, largely linked to transmission in private party settings and in bars and nightclubs. As a result, Dr. Henry ordered the closure of all nightclubs earlier this week, and limited liquor service to 10 p.m. in bars and restaurants.

And while deaths and hospitalizations are lower in B.C. than the spring, due to the infections trending towards a younger population, Dr. Henry says the long-term impacts COVID-19 has on these young people is unknown.

“We don't know if this is something that is going to gradually get better over a period of months to a year, which is something that we do see with other severe viral illnesses, or whether this is something that is going to cause long-term impacts on some people,” she said. “I know it's extremely frustrating.”

She said she's heard from people who tested positive for COVID-19 back in March, but are still feeling profound effects to this day.

Thursday, B.C. broke a record for the highest number of single day new cases since the beginning of the pandemic, at 139. With 1,412 active cases across B.C., 5,190 British Columbians have “recovered,” according to the BC CDC.

