Vandals in Victoria hit truck with Texas license plates

Photo: @jonny_vi, Twitter

A Vancouver Island man says his father’s truck, with Texas license plates, was vandalized today in Victoria.

Jonathan Vidalin tweeted that his father’s truck had its windshield smashed, license plate stolen and was blanketed in bright red TRUMP graffiti.

“He has been here for almost 3 months visiting family and helping us out. My wife and I just had a baby — his first grandchild and we just moved,” Vidalin tweeted.

“He did his 2 week quarantine. He is Canadian and can’t even vote for or against Trump.”

The Victoria Police Department said on Twitter it has received Vidalin’s report.

“We're sorry this happened. This is unacceptable,” the police department said, adding they will follow up with Vidalin as soon as possible.