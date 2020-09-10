Interactive activities scheduled over the course of a month from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25

This September, BC Culture Days will take on a new, safer approach to its entertainment line-up to comply with special COVID-19 event restrictions.

Interactive activities will take place over the course of a month, starting Sept. 25 and ending Oct. 25, and feature both in-person registered events and virtual events.

Events will be held throughout the Okanagan region, including in Kelowna, Lake Country and Kamloops, and across Canada.



“Artistic expression and creative curiosity are fundamental components of the health and vitality of our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the uncertainty of a global pandemic,” says BC Culture Days manager Nazanin Shoja.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedicated, grassroots efforts of our many participating artists and community culture leaders who, like us, believe in the transformative power of the arts. We hope that by expanding this year’s celebration to a full month and opening access to events taking place locally, provincially, and nationally, BC Culture Days can foster connection, understanding, and healing for an even greater number of British Columbians this fall.”

Events taking place in the Okanagan region include:

KELOWNA

Downtown Kelowna Scavenger Hunt | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Self-guided

Digital Radio Play Series | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Digital recording

The Bird Who Forgot How To Sing | Sept. 25, 7-8:30pm | Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue

The Kore Dance Project Demo | Sept. 26, 6-6:45pm | Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue

Patio Painting | Sept. 27, 1-3pm | Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue

Ballet Kelowna presents Launch | Oct. 24, 2-3pm, 4:30-5:30pm, 7-8pm | Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue

LAKE COUNTRY

In the Studio with Melany Nugent-Noble and The Lake Country Art Gallery | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Digital recording

In the Studio with David Alexander | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Digital recording

In the Studio with Deirdre Hofer and the Lake Country Art Gallery | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Digital recording

In the Studio with Liane McLaren and the Lake Country Art Gallery Part One | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Digital recording

In the Studio with Scott August and The Lake Country Art Gallery Part Four | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Digital recording

KAMLOOPS

Code...Encode...Decode: A Subjective Soundwalk | Sept. 25 - Oct. 25 | Self-guided

BC Culture Days will officially kick off with a 45 minute virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. PST, hosted by the City of North Vancouver and spoken word poet Andrew Warner.

The cultural event will feature musical performances, dance performances, indigenous welcome ceremonies, introductory video clips by the festival's 2020 ambassadors and messages from city officials.

For more information on participating in BC Culture Days or to sign up for the newsletter, visit the website.