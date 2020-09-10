North Vancouver man charged for indecency aboard bus

Photo: Cindy Goodman A North Vancouver man is now facing charges after a Metro Vancouver Transit Police investigation.

A North Vancouver man is facing public indecency charges after police allege he exposed himself to two teen victims aboard a local bus.

The incident happened on the evening of Aug. 26 shortly after two girls boarded the bus at Park Royal, where they encountered the suspect.

“They noticed a man was staring at them while biting his lip and making gestures with his tongue. Shortly after, the suspect allegedly removed his penis from his shorts and began openly masturbating, while continuing to stare at the girls,” a release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police stated.

One of the victims discreetly used her smartphone to film the suspect before getting off the bus at Lonsdale Quay. One of the girls told her mother who reported it to the transit police.

After a “relentless” investigation, officers arrested Leon Stevens, a 35-year-old North Vancouver man, on Sept 1. He has since been charged with committing an indecent act and exposing himself to a person under the age of 16.

At the time, he was already under court orders not to be in contact with anyone under the age of 18

He has been kept in custody and is due for an appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Sept. 18.

The smartphone photos of the suspect will be helpful, but victims should always put their safety first, said Const. Mike Yake, Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesman.

“While photos and videos can be an excellent aide in our investigations, we don't encourage anyone to put their own safety at risk just to take a photo of the suspect, or to take a video of a suspect,” he said. “Most buses are equipped with CCTV and the majority of the newer SkyTrain models are equipped with CCTV.”

Instead, anyone who is being harassed or made to feel uncomfortable aboard transit can text the transit police dispatch directly at 87-77-77 or call 604-515-8300.

The arrest comes shortly after Metro Vancouver Transit Police launched a new anti-sex offence campaign.

“Members of the public all have the right to feel safe without any fear of unwanted touching, groping or gestures while they use public transit,” said Yake in the release.