B.C. had 139 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Thursday saw a new single-day high in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, with 139 new cases of the virus confirmed in the past 24 hours. None of the new cases came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 6,830 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now 1,412 active cases of the virus in the province, once again, the highest number of active cases B.C. has seen to date.

An additional 3,109 British Columbians are under active public health monitoring after coming into close contact with an infected person.

Hospitalizations across the province rose by five, to 42, 14 of whom are being treated in ICU. No one is hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Interior.

No new COVID-related deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, and total deaths remain at 213.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced no new outbreaks in the province Thursday, but said there continues to be exposure events across the province.

Kelowna's Goodlife gym announced Thursday that an employee had tested positive for the virus, but Interior Health has not yet disclosed the exposures to the public.

Dr. Henry added that we could be living with COVID-19 for many months to come, if not for another year.