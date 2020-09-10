Immunocompromised boy gives health care providers personalized gift

Photo: Starlight Canada Children's Foundation 10-year-old BC boy Tyson gifts two pairs of custom shoes, one to his family doctor, Dr. Lippa and the other to Dr. Bonnie Henry as a thank you

The Ardene Foundation has provided immunocompromised Starlight Canada children with a way to thank their favourite frontline workers with a personalized touch.

Over the past month, the fashion retailer sent two pairs of marker-designable shoes to 180 Starlight families; one pair to keep for themselves, and one pair to customize and send to a healthcare provider.

In British Columbia, 10-year-old Tyson — who was born with Biliary Atresia, leading him to require a life-saving liver transplant at age eight — gave away both his pairs of shoes; one to his family doctor, Dr. Lippa, and one to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the B.C. Provincial Health Officer.

Ian had to be very cautious as he is immunocompromised and limited all his social interaction since the pandemic began.

"Having Dr. Lippa as a constant during this time has been a great help to Ian; and he also is very appreciative of Dr. Henry for her incredible job of keeping B.C. safe for kids like him," states the press release.

Ian designed his shoes for both doctors with hearts and rainbow colours, to emphasize the caring and love they have for their patients.

The foundation says when Dr. Lippa received the shoes, she was brought tears by the caring gesture.

“This has been a particularly trying time for our Starlight children and healthcare workers alike,” says Starlight Canada executive director, Brian Bringolf.

“Receiving routine care is essential for many of these children and our Canadian frontline workers have shown unwavering support and compassion for their unique situations. We're moved by this generous gesture from the Ardene Foundation, allowing Starlight kids a special and unique way to give back to their real-life heroes.”

“As longtime partners of Starlight Canada and leaders in the Canadian retail space for over 40 years, we are proud to honour and support our fellow Canadians in this time of need.” says an Ardene Foundation representative.

“Our hope is to continue to inspire our communities and send a message of hope and compassion for our youth and our healthcare workers.”