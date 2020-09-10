Firefighters investigate cause of Deep Cove wildfire

Photo: North Vancouver Fire Rescue Service

District of North Vancouver firefighters are investigating possible causes this morning after spending several tense hours battling a wildfire that broke out in a forested area near Deep Cove Thursday night.

Firefighters received numerous reports of a wildfire burning just past the community of Woodlands, off Indian Arm around 8 p.m. said Fire Chief Brian Hutchinson of District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find about a hectare and a half of bush on fire in steep terrain. An aggressive fire was burning through bush and shrubs and “occasionally an entire tree would light up on fire,” said Hutchinson.

There were several homes in close proximity to the fire, but firefighters determined it wasn’t necessary to evacuate.

About 25 firefighters were brought in with five fire engines to fight the blaze.

The Vancouver fire boat was also called in to help fight the fire from the water.

Fire crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service were also called in from Hope and Squamish to assist.

“They arrived late in the evening and stayed on site to monitor conditions.”

While fire investigators are still working to determine the cause, Hutchinson there were no lightning strikes in the area so it’s probable human activities are to blame.

Fire hazard is currently high, he said, and the fire is a good reminder for people to be careful. “In both West Vancouver and the District of North Vancouver, we have a significant wildland urban interface in our backyard. It’s part of the environment we live in.”