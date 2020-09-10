162114
BC  

Evacuation order near Doctor Creek wildfire downgraded to alert

Evac order rescinded

- | Story: 310238

The Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats is still classified as out of control but evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts. 

The blaze is mapped at 7,937 hectares, and above-average temperatures combined with local winds have proved challenging to containing it. 

Crews have been battling the fire since mid-August. They are now working to complete a fuel free buffer zone and water delivery system on the southeast flank of the fire in preparation for a planned ignition that could begin as early as Friday afternoon. 

The planned ignition will bring the fire's edge down to pre-determined boundaries where crews will be able to safely deliver water to the fire's edge, according to the BC Wildfire Service. 

On the northern flank, crews continue to extinguish hot spots and patrol the area within 100 feet of the fire perimeter.

Currently, 176 firefighters, five helicopters and nine heavy equipment are on scene. 

Five properties that were under evacuation order are now under alert, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154547
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160086


Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine

Must Watch
4-year-old Madison Presser and her family recreated scenes from over 30 films and have raised over $12,000 for charity during...
LOTR memes
Galleries
Lord of The Rings memes.
Alec Baldwin welcomes baby boy
Showbiz
Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time. The Departed...
Mr. Biodegradable
Must Watch
Oh Walter.
Man enjoys leisurely stroll with racoon
Must Watch
Man’s best friend.



158434
161944