Evacuation order near Doctor Creek wildfire downgraded to alert

Photo: BCWS Doctor Creek from above on Sept. 8

The Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats is still classified as out of control but evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts.

The blaze is mapped at 7,937 hectares, and above-average temperatures combined with local winds have proved challenging to containing it.

Crews have been battling the fire since mid-August. They are now working to complete a fuel free buffer zone and water delivery system on the southeast flank of the fire in preparation for a planned ignition that could begin as early as Friday afternoon.

The planned ignition will bring the fire's edge down to pre-determined boundaries where crews will be able to safely deliver water to the fire's edge, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On the northern flank, crews continue to extinguish hot spots and patrol the area within 100 feet of the fire perimeter.

Currently, 176 firefighters, five helicopters and nine heavy equipment are on scene.

Five properties that were under evacuation order are now under alert, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.