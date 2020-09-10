B.C. is projecting a $12.8 billion deficit for 2020/21 fiscal year

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far led to a projected deficit of $12.8 billion in British Columbia for the 2020/21 fiscal year, which is $300 million larger than was forecast back in July.

While the province had planned for a balanced budget back at the beginning of the year, massive social services and healthcare spending, to the tune of $7.7 billion, paired with declines in taxation and other sources of revenue due to the pandemic has led to the large projected deficit.

?”The pandemic has threatened lives and livelihoods, and our government responded with one of the most supportive, comprehensive action plans in the country,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance, in a press release.

“Since the Province's July fiscal and economic scenario, we have seen stronger than expected consumer spending, housing activity and employment gains. These gains are offset by increased prudence to help B.C. weather the long road ahead.”

While the province's unemployment rate dropped a bit through the summer, it remains at 10.7 per cent. There were 149,600 fewer jobs in the province in August compared to February.

James will be discussing the province's first quarterly report during a press conference Thursday morning.