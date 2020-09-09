Police watchdog investigating after man who fled traffic stop is found dead in Fraser River

Photo: IIO BC

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man who ran away from a police officer on foot was found dead days later in the Fraser River.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says an RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 12 at about 10:30 p.m. about one kilometre south of Lytton on the Trans Canada Highway.

An officer attempted to administer an impaired driving test on the male driver of a red 1994 Ford Ranger. Police say the man then fled on foot across the highway.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 140 pounds with a black long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and sandals.

On August 18 a body was recovered in the Fraser River near Hope. On September 3, the deceased was identified as the same man who fled the traffic stop on August 12.

“The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of his death,” an IIO news release says.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident on August 12, or saw a man meeting the provided description between August 12 and August 18, to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.