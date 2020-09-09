Man charged with murder in 2017 death of teenager from Nanaimo

Photo: RCMP Steven Bacon

The RCMP say a three-year investigation has led to a murder charge in the death of a Vancouver Island teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Makayla Chang was last seen March 17, 2017, and was reported missing to police in Nanaimo, B.C., five days later.

Her body was recovered in May of that year.

The Mounties say Steven Bacon has been charged with first-degree murder following an investigation that involved assistance from private citizens, businesses and various investigative and police agencies throughout Canada.

In August 2019, the RCMP asked for the public's help to find Bacon and they say it led to his arrest the next month in Fredericton, N.B., on unrelated charges.

A date has not yet been set for Bacon's first court appearance.