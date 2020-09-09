B.C. had 100 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 100 new cases of COVID-19 identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, two of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,691 and there are currently 1,378 active cases. For the first time in more than two weeks, active cases actually dropped Wednesday, by eight.

Active cases in the Interior rose by one, to 16, but there are currently no COVID-related hospitalizations in the region.

While province-wide active cases dropped slightly, hospitalizations due to the virus rose by five, to 37 people, 15 of whom are in critical care.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday, and total COVID-19 deaths in the province remain at 213.

There are now 3,101 people across the province currently under active public health monitoring, after coming into close contact with a known COVID-positive person.

After three healthcare outbreaks were announced Tuesday, another two have been declared Wednesday – one at Vancouver's Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility and another at Surrey's Milieu Children and Family Services Society community living facility.