BC Ferries passengers must leave vehicles on enclosed decks beginning Sept. 30

Photo: BC Ferries

BC Ferries passengers will no longer be allowed to remain in their vehicles during sailings on major routes in order to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ferry service says in a statement that Transport Canada has rescinded the temporary flexibility granted to ferry operators allowing passengers to remain in vehicles on enclosed vehicle decks.

Customers must leave enclosed vehicle decks aboard the vessels beginning Sept. 30.

Transport Canada granted the flexibility in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold to allow for increased physical distancing.

BC Ferries says in a statement that it has since implemented a number of additional measures including cleaning, sanitizing and mandatory mask use.

The company will also reopen certain areas of the vessels, such as the Pacific Buffet on "spirit class" vessels for seating only, as a way to provide passengers with more space.

BC Ferries will re-establish its procedure for clearing the main vehicle deck on three Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes, as well as sailings between Comox and Powell River, and Tsawwassen and the southern Gulf Islands.

However, the ferry company says it has been granted approval from Transport Canada to allow passengers to remain in their vehicles on the main car deck between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

"The vessels on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route operate in 'sheltered' waters as defined by Transport Canada," BC Ferries says in a service notice.

"BC Ferries received approval from Transport Canada to operate the ships on that route with the stern doors open, which makes the deck an 'open' vehicle deck."

The company also added a new steel barrier gate across the opening for safety and warns that if the stern doors need to be closed for any reason, customers will be asked to leave their vehicles.