Halloween is still on this year, with some modifications: Dr. Henry

Photo: Pixabay

While it may seem like everything has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like trick-or-treating will make the cut this year.

During Wednesday's press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it's important to hold celebrations like Halloween during stressful times like a global pandemic. But some small adjustment may have to be made to keep things safe.

“Absolutely, I think we can have Halloween this year, it's just going to look different, like everything is looking different during the pandemic,” she said.

“We're working on some guidance that we'll put out about this, but I really think we need to think about small groups outside, not having somebody come into you house, but maybe having your neighbourhood doing things at the end of the driveway, having prepackaged treats for kids, so that they're not rummaging around in things.”

Dr. Henry said despite it still being early September, she's been fielding questions about the possibility of Halloween from the young and old in recent weeks.

“There's lots of ways that we can still celebrate and I think it's important that we still celebrate during these times,” she said.

But with the closure of nightclubs this week, no alcohol service at bars after 10 p.m., and hefty fines for large private parties, the older kids may have trouble celebrating Halloween in their usual ways.