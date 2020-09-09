BC spending $1.6 billion to strengthen healthcare system heading into fall/winter

Moving into the fall and winter, British Columbia is spending an additional $1.58 billion for the 2020/21 operating period, to help strengthen the province's healthcare system for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.

During a briefing Wednesday, B.C.'s deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown outlined the province's plan moving into the fall, when under normal circumstances, respiratory illnesses generally put more people into hospital beds.

Over the past three years, B.C. has seen moderate spikes in critical care hospitalizations in December and January, largely due to influenza, and the concern is that these spikes could coincide with surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Brown said overall, the province is well prepared for a spike in possible hospitalizations under a variety of scenarios, from low to double the hospitalization the province saw in the spring. While the province is prepared for that very high hospitalization scenario, Brown says it's unlikely. He also added that COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to continue to be a "predominately" Lower Mainland issue in B.C.

There will continue to be 19 primary COVID-19 hospitals in B.C, where COVID patients will be treated. All 19 hospitals also have “surge” ICU beds available if required.

Locally, these hospitals include Kelowna General Hospital, Penticton Regional Hospital, Vernon Jubilee Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. The province is working to improve its rural patient transportation system to be able to safely and efficiently move COVID patients from remote areas to one of the 19 primary COVID hospitals if needed.

While all elective surgeries were postponed last spring, to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, that will only be done as a last resort moving forward. Additionally, if that is required, it will be done on a regional and sub-regional basis depending on where surges occur.

To help reduce those spikes in flu hospitalizations, the province is increasing its flu vaccinations by 450,000 doses this year, to a total of just under 2 million. Dr. Bonnie Henry said there will be no mandatory vaccinations in B.C., but they expect the demand for the vaccinations to be higher.

Mitigation strategies in the community, like ongoing physical distancing and infection control measures in work places and social settings, should also help to reduce the spread and proliferation of not just COVID-19, but other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

The province is working to increase its daily COVID-19 testing capacity to 20,000 by the end of October, to be able to quickly respond to surges and outbreaks. The province is also funding massive hiring increases across the healthcare sector, including 2,000 more staff in assisted living and long-term care homes and 5,000 new healthcare aides, cleaning and food service staff in hospitals.

The Victoria General Hospital will also be trying out a new "hospital at home" program, that will see some patients being sent home near the end of their hospital stay, where they will be monitored by nurses and doctors. This will free up hospital beds that may be needed in the fall and winter. The program, which will roll out in Victoria in October, is expected to be rolled out to other hospitals moving forward.

Of the $1.58 billion increase in the Ministry of Health's operating budget, $850 million has already been announced and allocated, including increased contact tracing staff, the surgical restart strategy and increased personal protective equipment spending.