Missing ball python found dead

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST A ball python that escaped twice in the Victoria area has been found dead.

Saanich Police confirmed the discovery in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“The missing ball python snake has been found but unfortunately deceased,” police said in a statement. “The owner has been notified.”

The 4.5-foot python had been on the loose for six weeks in Victoria when it was captured Aug. 13 in Fairfield, nearly four kilometres from where it escaped its owner’s backpack on the Galloping Goose Trail in Vic West. Animal control said it likely hitched a ride under a vehicle.

The owner picked up the snake from animal control a few days later and it escaped again, on Aug. 19, this time in the Marigold Road and Jasmine Avenue of Saanich.

The snake was reported by a resident in the area on Sunday. It appeared the snake had been dead for some time.