162623
BC  

Missing ball python found dead

Missing python found dead

Darron Kloster / Times Colonist - | Story: 310130

The ball python that escaped twice from its owner’s backpack has been found dead.

Saanich Police confirmed the discovery in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“The missing ball python snake has been found but unfortunately deceased,” police said in a statement. “The owner has been notified.”

The 4.5-foot python had been on the loose for six weeks in Victoria when it was captured Aug. 13 in Fairfield, nearly four kilometres from where it escaped its owner’s backpack on the Galloping Goose Trail in Vic West. Animal control said it likely hitched a ride under a vehicle.

The owner picked up the snake from animal control a few days later and it escaped again, on Aug. 19, this time in the Marigold Road and Jasmine Avenue of Saanich.

The snake was reported by a resident in the area on Sunday. It appeared the snake had been dead for some time.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
162127
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161973
162401
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160815


Weird Cars

Galleries
Check out these bizarre cars.
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Woman casually drinks coffee and reads magazine while wake surfing
Must Watch
Rise and ride.
ABC developing third Black-ish spin-off series
Showbiz
ABC officials have confirmed a third Black-ish spin-off –
Great Dane delivers Amazon package, opens it himself
Must Watch
Mikey the Great Dane is getting better at his delivery service.



157675
161715