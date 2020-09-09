RCMP searching for owner of 'big wad of cash'

Photo: RCMP

If you dropped a big wad of cash in North Vancouver on the long weekend, RCMP want to hear from you.

A good Samaritan turned in a large sum of cash to the North Vancouver RCMP Detachment front counter over the weekend. "We hope the rightful owner of the money will contact us," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

"The owner will need to tell us the amount of money that was in the envelope, the denominations, the currencies, and a reasonable explanation of when, where and how they lost it. And no, telling us the bills are rectangular, or that they’re in denominations of either $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 won’t cut it."

RCMP are also discouraging people from contacting them and guessing at the amount and denominations in hopes of getting the cash. "Last time we did this with valuables that were turned in to us, quite a few people contacted us claiming the valuables ‘might’ have been theirs when they actually weren't," said DeVries. "Please don’t do that. That would be unkind. It would also be fraud, which is a crime."

The person who actually lost the money is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file# 2020-24322.