Teen stabbed in Burnaby party bus fight remains in critical condition

Photo: Pixabay

A teen stabbed during a fight between passengers of a party bus in Burnaby Sunday remains in critical condition, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP got a call just before midnight about a fight taking place between passengers of the bus, which was stopped on the side of Highway 1 near Gaglardi Way, according to police.

“Witnesses describe passengers from the bus to have exited the vehicle and enter into a physical confrontation on the highway,” stated a Burnaby RCMP press release.

Two 17-year-old boys from Surrey suffered stab wounds in what police are saying was likely a “targeted” incident.

One was taken to hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated for minor injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the one youth was still in critical condition, according to police.

The bus originated in Surrey, drove to Vancouver and was in transit back to Surrey when the incident happened, police said.

Investigators are now speaking with people who were on the bus as well as witnesses who drove by.

“Burnaby RCMP’s serious crimes unit now has conduct of this investigation and are continuing to ask for witnesses to come forward,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said. “Also, if you were driving through Burnaby along Highway 1 between 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night and 12:15 a.m. on Monday morning and have dashcam video, our investigators would like to speak with you.”

Kalanj said it was too early in the investigation to comment on potential charges.