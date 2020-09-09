Fire department responds to criticism over response to fire sparked by downed power lines

Photo: Contributed

Port Moody Fire Rescue says special care must be taken around downed hydro lines after a tree felled an energized line Monday night and sparked a small wildfire on Ioco Road.

Fire Chief Ron Coulson said some members of the public were upset responding crews didn’t act more quickly to extinguish spot fires in the surrounding vegetation.

But, he said, the downed line carried enough voltage to energize the ground and nearby trees so firefighters had to be cautious as they could have been electrocuted by applying water or foam on the fires.

Instead, firefighters worked to protect nearby structures as they waited for BC Hydro crews to de-energize the line.

“A lot of factors are in play when developing a strategy and applying tactics that may not be obvious,” Coulson said.

And while the incident didn’t result in any injuries or property damage beyond some singed grass and bushes, it is a “reminder of the risks with downed hydro lines,” he added.