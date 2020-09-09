MLA 'baffled' by lack of light rapid transit in tunnel replacement plan

Photo: Glacier Media

It makes zero sense the growing south of Fraser region has no prospect for light rapid transit.

Delta South Liberal MLA Ian Paton had that to say following the New Democrat government's announcement last week that a $1.7 billion contract has been awarded for the Broadway subway project in Vancouver.

That contract is to design, construct and partially finance the project. Construction will begin in fall 2020, with the line in service in 2025.

The 5.7-kilometre extension of the Millennium Line from VCC-Clark Station to Broadway and Arbutus in Vancouver has a total budget of $2.83 billion.

Meanwhile, the transportation minister contends there’s no foreseeable need for light rail south of the Fraser, an area not well served by transit, complained Paton.

“It has always been understood that a new crossing - bridge or tunnel - would include future capacity for light rail. With the forethought of extension into the Fraser Valley region, rail expansion was a central component of the previous B.C. Liberal bridge plan. It is baffling to me that Claire Trevena has insinuated that light rail will not be necessary for this crossing. For a government that claims to care about reducing GHG emissions and getting people out of their cars, this is extremely short-sighted,” said Paton.

“We are now paying more money for a smaller crossing that will be at capacity by the time it is built, which at this rate will be 2030 or beyond. We need to be bold in our approach to B.C.’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and I believe the shovel-ready George Massey Bridge replacement, with capacity for future light rail, is the project needed now to help re-invigorate our economy,” he said.

“Insofar as no need for light rail, I’m shocked. I’m working with my fellow mayors. We’re looking at what the next 20 to 30 years is going to require, and light rail is needed south of the Fraser. With all the people that we have coming, most of them are going to be residing and relocating to south of the Fraser where the properties are a little less expensive," said ?Delta Mayor George Harvie.

Harvie added, “One of the reasons we’re in a mess is because politicians 20, 30 years ago were not brave enough to make a decision with regards to getting moving on these major projects.”