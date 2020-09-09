BCCDC adds 21 more Vancouver flights to COVID exposure list

Photo: YVR

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on several recent Vancouver flights.

A total of 21 more flights are now on the list of those landing in or departing from Vancouver International Aiport, as well as some flying in or out of nearby Abbotsford International Airport.

The following affected flights are now on the BCCDC list since our last update on Sept. 3:

International Flights:

Aug. 25: Lufthansa Flight 492, Frankfurt to Vancouver (Rows 34-40)

Aug. 28: KLM Flight 681, Amsterdam to Vancouver (Rows 31-38)

Aug. 28: Air India Flight 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (Affected rows not reported)

Aug. 31: Air Canada Flight 575, Los Angeles to Vancouver (Rows 15-21)

Sept. 1: United Airlines Flight U375, San Francisco to Vancouver (Rows 22-28)

Domestic Flights:

Aug. 26: WestJet Flight 164, Vancouver to Edmonton (Rows 19-25)

Aug. 27: Swoop Flight 200, Abbotsford to Edmonton (Rows 20-26)

Aug. 27: Air Canada Flight 314, Vancouver to Montreal (Rows 23-29)

Aug. 28: Swoop Flight 235, Edmonton to Abbotsford (Rows 20-26)

Aug. 29: Flair Flight Flight 8417, Vancouver to Fort McMurray (Rows 15-21)

Aug. 29: Air Transat Flight 931, Vancouver to Toronto (Affected rows not reported)

Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight 251, Edmonton to Vancouver (Rows 18-24)

Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight 241, Edmonton to Vancouver (Affected rows not reported)

Aug. 31: Air Canada Flight 123, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 31-37)

Sept. 1: WestJet Flight 709, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 8-14)

Sept. 1: Air Canada Flight 306, Vancouver to Montreal (Rows 38-44)

Sept. 1: Air Canada Flight 224, Vancouver to Calgary (Affected rows not reported)

Sept. 1: Air Canada Flight 107, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 35-41)

Sept. 2: Flair Flight 8418, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 25-31)

Sept. 3: Air Canada Flight 122, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 17-23)

Sept. 4: Air Canada Flight 122, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 28-31)

A complete list of all current affected domestic and international flights in and out of British Columbia is provided on the BCCDC public exposures page.

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the BCCDC website for updates about flights with an exposure risk, and those travelling from outside of Canada must arrive prepared with a 14-day self-isolation plan.

Passengers on affected flights are not informed directly of potential COVID-19 exposure and are instead asked to monitor public notifications regarding flights. Anyone who was on the listed flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if warranted. Those seated in the rows closest to the affected case - provided row information has been given to officials by the airline -are considered at a higher risk than passengers elsewhere on the plane.