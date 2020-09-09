162114
BCCDC offers advice on coping with wildfire smoke

Protect yourself from smoke

With smoke drifting into southern B.C. from multiple wildfires in Washington and Oregon, the BC Centre for Disease Control has some timely advice on how to safeguard your health.

Health effects from wildfire smoke can range from a sore throat, itchy eyes and a runny nose to a mild cough, wheezy breathing and even headaches, notes the BCCDC. 

“Some people may experience more severe symptoms and should seek prompt medical attention,” says the organization, adding you should call 811 or speak to a doctor if you experience shortness of breath, a severe cough, dizziness, chest pain or heart palpitations.

Short of those severe symptoms, there are several things you can do to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

A portable HEPA air cleaner can filter out contaminated air in your house, offering a safe haven for your family. 

Air conditioned shopping malls, community centres and libraries may also offer some relief from the smoke.

No matter where you are, it’s important to avoid strenuous activities on smokey days, advises the BCCDC through its website.

For those forced to work outdoors, using an N95 mask — though not always an easy thing to find these days — is recommended.

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases and particles, with fine particulate matter larger than 2.5 micrometers passing the greatest health risk to humans, particularly those with chronic conditions, like asthma, heart disease, diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, known as COPD. 

Pregnant women, infants and young children, as well as the elderly are also at a higher risk of experiencing health problems from wildfire smoke.

