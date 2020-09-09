Orkin releases list of BC's rattiest cities

Photo: CTV News

A pair of Okanagan cities have made list of B.C.'s "rattiest" cities.

Both Kelowna and Vernon crack pest control company Orkin's annual list of B.C. cities with the most rats.

Orkin Canada ranked 20 locations in B.C. based on the number of residential and commercial rodent treatments carried out by the company.

The ranking is based on calls made between July 1, 2019, and June 30 of this year.

According to CTV News Vancouver the list includes:

Vancouver Victoria Burnaby Richmond Surrey Kelowna Langley North Vancouver Coquitlam Abbotsford Vernon Delta Port Coquitlam Duncan Chilliwack Sidney Nanaimo Maple Ridge Terrace Powell River

Orkin found a difference in the first six months of this year, noting that rats are often found near restaurants and other businesses, where waste is plentiful, but COVID-19 closures forced rodents out to residential areas in higher-than-usual numbers.

If you're concerned about rats it's best to eliminate water sources and seal any cracks or holes in your homes foundation.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver