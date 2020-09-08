Police believe criminality involved in B.C. man's disappearance

Photo: BC RCMP William Price

Police now believe criminality was involved in the disappearance of a man in Northern B.C. last week.

The BC RCMP on Tuesday announced the missing person investigation into William Leonard Price has been taken over by the RCMP's Major Crime Unit.

“On Sept. 3, 2020 William Price’s vehicle was located in an isolated area off of the Pitka Forest Service Road outside of Fort St. James. RCMP Police Dog Services conducted a search of the area but did not locate William,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the RCMP's North District said in a release.

“After searching the vehicle with forensic investigators officers now believe that criminality was involved in William’s disappearance.”

Price was first reported missing on Aug. 31, after he failed to show up for work.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen William Price, or had knowledge of his activities prior to Aug. 29, 2020 to contact the Fort St. James RCMP,” said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit.

“Even a small bit of information may assist police investigators to locate William and determine what occurred.”

The Fort St. James RCMP can be reached at 250-996-8269.