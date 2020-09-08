Vancouver restaurant and cafe ordered to close for failing to enforce social distancing

Photo: Yelp West End's Babylon restaurant and cafe were ordered to close in early September under the Public Health Act.

Two adjacent establishments have been ordered to close after a series of “critical infractions” occurred, violating health and safety guidelines put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The front door of Vancouver’s Babylon Cafe, at 1156 Denman, now displays a Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) order to shut down the establishment under the Public Health Act.

Issued following a Sept. 4 visit from inspectors, the notice details that on six different occasions, “patrons were not maintaining a distance of two metres from other patrons.”

Officials also testified that people both inside and outside of the establishment were not being numbered, to comply with a provincial health ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

VCH considers these violations critical infractions – which are “more likely to contribute to illness and/or injury or one which could have an immediate impact on the safe and sanitary operation of the food premises,” according to its website.

The Babylon Restaurant and Bar, located next door at 1162 Denman, also appears to have continued serving customers without enforcing COVID safety protocols.

On Sept. 4, VCH issued a closure order for the establishment, which according to recent records, failed to maintain a maximum of six patrons at each table.

In March, inspectors found that a hand-washing station was going unused, and “equipment, utensils and/or food contact surfaces are not maintained/used in a manner that ensures safe and sanitary food handling,” a report outlined.

Both establishments appear to be operated by the same persons and company – Marvin Ivin Cafe Ltd. – and share a phone number.

As of Tuesday, a VCH spokesperson confirmed both establishments to be closed.

Babylon Cafe has two other locations in Vancouver.