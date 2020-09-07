162114
RCMP investigate party bus fight that sent two teens to hospital

Teens stabbed on party bus

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309975

Mounties are investigating after a fight between party bus passengers sent two 17-year-old boys to hospital with stab wounds.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of a fight on the bus stopped on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway at Gaglardi Way, near Burnaby, B.C., just before midnight on Sunday.

Police say they believe the bus was travelling from Vancouver to Surrey, B.C., at the time of the incident.

Witnesses told police people got off the bus and began fighting.

One 17-year-old boy from Surrey sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, while another was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they would like to speak with any witnesses.

