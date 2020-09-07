162114
Ferrari impounded after caught going more than 100 km/h over the limit

Ferrari speeds at 189 km/h

A Ferrari was impounded for a week after the driver was caught going more than 100 km/h over the limit along the Sea to Sky Highway.

Squamish RCMP posted to Twitter on Sunday, saying the driver was going 189 km/h through Porteau Cove's 80 km/h zone.  

"Well Mr. Ferrari didn't know we were doing traffic enforcement all weekend with our traffic and seasonal teams," the post says. 

"We decided to keep the car for the next seven days! #slowdown"

BC RCMP Traffic responded to the post: "How about this math: for every kmh over = a day in impound yard at $1000/day. Plus licence gone for a year. For everyone's sake, please slow down. We don't need more of what happened near Whistler this weekend."

On Saturday, a Lamborghini was involved in a major accident. Six people were sent to hospital

That luxury vehicle was part of the Diamond Hublot Rally, which happened over the weekend. 

"Want to drive fast? Trailer it to Mission speedway. Otherwise make insurance so expensive that it's not worth it to drive on public roads, ever."

