Two drivers under investigation after crash on Sea to Sky highway: RCMP

Police are providing more details about a crash that sent two kids to hospital and closed the Sea to Sky highway south of Whistler for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

They say a Lamborghini involved in the collision was part of a car rally raising funds for various charities and police are now investigating the driver for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Sgt. Sacha Banks says the driver of a Range Rover is also under investigation.

She says police will have a clearer picture of fault once more details come to light, including analysis from the RCMP's integrated collision reconstructionist service.

RCMP say an initial assessment shows the two vehicles were travelling north when they were involved in an incident that caused the Lamborghini to lose control and hit the median before veering into oncoming traffic and hitting a Toyota crossover driving south.

Multiple occupants of the Toyota and Lamborghini were injured and transported to hospitals, including two children who police say are in stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the RCMP in Whistler.

