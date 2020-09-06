162114
COVID-19 exposure alert at 3 downtown Vancouver bars and nightclubs

Exposure at downtown bars

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning the public of three potential COVID-19 exposures at bars and nightclubs on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver.

CTV News Vancouver reports the exposures took place last weekend. 

Two of the exposures happened on Friday, Aug. 28, at Studio Lounge and Nightclub, and Cabana Lounge. Both exposures took place during normal operating hours at those two venues.

The third exposure happened on Saturday, Aug. 29, at The Compound/Heaven, sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. 

Vancouver Coastal Health says the exposures are currently low-risk. 

However, anyone who was at any of those three locations during the times listed are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms develop, individuals are asked to self-isolate and get tested. 

There is no known risk to anyone who attended the venues outside of the times listed, says the health authority.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver 

